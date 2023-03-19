SINAZONGWE MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY SODOMIZING 3-YEAR-OLD BOY

By Chileshe Mwango

A Man of Sinazongwe’s Siapaka Village, only identified as Choolwe and believed to be between 25 and 35 years of age, is on the run after he was allegedly found sodomizing a 3-year-old boy.

Zambia Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi tells Phoenix News that the man was found in the act by an auntie to the victim at about 21:00 hours on 16 March 2023 after the suspect took advantage of the child who was sleeping alone in the house while the auntie was visiting in the neighborhood.

Mr. Chilabi says the victim was rushed to Maamba district hospital where he is receiving treatment while the suspect took off immediately, prompting a search by community members.

He has since appealed to members of the public especially in Sinazongwe and surrounding areas who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, to report him to any nearest police station.

PHOENIX NEWS