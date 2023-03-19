SINAZONGWE MAN SODOMIZES 3 YEAR-OLD BOY

By Tito Kalama

Police in Sinazongwe District of Southern Province are looking for a male suspect only identified as Choolwe aged between 25 and 35 of Siapaka Village for allegedly sodomising a 3-year old boy.

The incident occurred on March 16, 2023 around 21:00 hours in Sinazongwe District.

Assistant Police Public Relations Manager Godfrey Chilabi says the victim was sleeping alone in the house while his 29-year-old aunt was visiting in the neighborhood.

When she went back home around 21:00 hours, she found the suspect having carnal knowledge of the child against the order of nature.

The suspect ran away immediately and a search by community members was launched.

The matter was reported to Police who visited the scene and rushed the victim to Maamba District Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is not related to the victim.