SINAZONGWE MP OFFERS TO BUY LAND BOUGHT AT K2 PER SQUARE METER BY A CHINESE INVESTOR

By Mastone Moonze

Sinazongwe Member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo has offered to buy land that was bought at a cheaper price by a Chinese mining investor in his constituency.

Over the weekend, the center for environment justice revealed that a Chinese investor is on the verge of buying land at K2 per square meter from settlers that will be relocated from the mining expansion at Column Coal in Nkandabbwe village of Sinazongwe district.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sialubalo says the community betrayed their leaders by negotiating with the Chinese investor to buy their land at a low price of K2 per square meter.

He says the only available option now is for him to buy the land in question from the investor and give it back to the community.

Mr Sialubalo has further advised members of the community to engage their civic leaders whenever an investor expresses interest to buy land.

PHOENIX NEWS