DEATH NOTICE:

SINAZONGWE TEACHER ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY HUSBAND FOR PREPARING FISH INSTEAD OF CHICKEN

A Sinazongwe Secondary School Home Economics teacher identified as Mrs Chikanya has allegedly been killed by her husband for preparing him fresh fish instead of chicken.

According to reports, the accused wanted to eat chicken but was unhappy when he found that his wife had prepared him fish.

When he inquired why there was fish, the wife told him she had no money to buy chicken.



This angered Mr Chikanya who allegedly took a knife and stabbed his wife.

Mrs Chikanya’s death is a big loss to the school, pupils and the teaching fraternity.



May the soul of Mrs Chikanya rest In eternal peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Credit: Welcome to Kalomo Town