SINAZONGWE, ZIMBA RESIDENTS SQUABBLE OVER LITHIUM DISCOVERY
The discovery of Lithium in Southern Province has sparked boundary disputes between residents of Sinazongwe and Zimba Districts.
Communities of both districts claim Lithium falls under their territories hence resulting in differences that remain unresolved.
Senior Chief Mweemba’s representative, Benny Siamujansi, has since appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to provide a map to end the contention that he fears may spiral out of control.
Recently, Mines and Mineral Resources Minister, Paul Kabuswe, who toured the area urged residents to stop illegal mining activities to pave way for a safe controlled process to extract the lucrative mineral.
Lithium is commonly used in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles.
By Helga Chibwe
Zambia is a very endowed country with wealth creating resources which only need directional organization for the country to pick up, currently most discoveries are handled haphazardly leading to the disorganization that we see today.
Why dispute boundaries which have always existed?
Please ba New Deal Government, don’t bring in Chinese investors to mine and export the lithium. Get the example from Zimbabwe which has banned the export and instead encouraged the setting up of industries around lithium ore.