SINAZONGWE, ZIMBA RESIDENTS SQUABBLE OVER LITHIUM DISCOVERY

The discovery of Lithium in Southern Province has sparked boundary disputes between residents of Sinazongwe and Zimba Districts.

Communities of both districts claim Lithium falls under their territories hence resulting in differences that remain unresolved.

Senior Chief Mweemba’s representative, Benny Siamujansi, has since appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to provide a map to end the contention that he fears may spiral out of control.

Recently, Mines and Mineral Resources Minister, Paul Kabuswe, who toured the area urged residents to stop illegal mining activities to pave way for a safe controlled process to extract the lucrative mineral.

Lithium is commonly used in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles.

By Helga Chibwe