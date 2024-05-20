SINCE WHEN DID A HOUSE OF PRAYER BECOME A HOUSE FOR POLITICS?

It’s very unfortunate that a house of prayer can be turned into a house of politics, what we witnessed taking place at Dunamis Church in Lusaka yesterday, speaks volumes about the desperation of certain politicians in this country.

What citizens expected from the congregation of the called UKA leaders, was a prayerful church service and not the political bare knuckles fight speech delivered by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the Dunamis House of Prayer.

We would like to advise the former Head of State and his UKA colleagues to desist from insinuating that there could be regime change before 2026, as the next constitutional election is in 2026 and not before.

Whilst citizens enjoy the freedom of expression and the media, politicians should not incite citizens to remove a democratically elected government from office through careless and inflammatory statements, that hold the potential to set this peaceful country ablaze.

The veiled attack on President Hakainde Hichilema by his predecessor in the House of Prayer is uncalled for and leaves much to be desired.

More so, we expect the opposition to offer credible checks and balances to government, and not the confrontational stance they have adopted.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s mandate to govern is up to 2026, any agitation for his removal before that date is illegal and unconstitutional.

In view of the foregoing, we advise all political players to manage their political appetite and ambition, and allow President Hichilema who is in office through the will of the people to govern until his term expires in 2031.

Issued by:

Max Kasabi

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman.