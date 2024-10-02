SINDA BOY KILLS SELF AFTER SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH COUSIN IS EXPOSED



A 17-YEAR-OLD boy of Sinda district has committed suicide after it was discovered he was allegedly in a sexual relationship with his 17-year-old cousin.



Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the incident happened between last Thursday and Saturday.



Mr Mweemba said David Banda hanged himself to a tree after it was revealed that he was spending nights with his cousin.



“Brief facts are that on September 26 [last Thursday], the aunt of the [now] deceased took him [David] and her daughter to Sinda town to obtain national registration cards and later returned home.



“After having supper, they all went to bed but around 22:00 hours, his aunt discovered that her daughter was not in her room and she informed her other children to search for her since she earlier heard rumours that she was spending nights at her cousin’s house,” he said.



Zambia Daily Mail