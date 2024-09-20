SINDAZI RESIGNS FROM KABIMBA’S ECONOMIC FRONT PARTY



PO Box 33259,

Plot 11256, Chalala Rockfield, Lusaka.

Contact: +260955794442/0965873575 sindazis@gmail.com



4th September, 2024



The President/GS,

Economic Front Party, Godfrey House, Lusaka.



Dear Sir,



Re: Resignation from the Central Committee and the Party



Reference is made to the above captioned matter.



Firstly, I wish to thank you for the confidence that you conferred upon me, evidenced by the many responsibilities/programmes that you assigned me in the Economic Front Party (EF). I specifically thank you for appointing me to the highest organ of the party – the Central Committee in charge of the below stated function.



However, recent developments in the party have given me a personal conviction that the party is no longer going in the direction I envisaged and hoped it would. In my view, the fundamental economic and general governance principles/policies which I believe EF stands for, are no longer tenable in the current setup of the party. EF’s decision to ally with the ruling party – UPND which is directly opposite to EF with regard to the said principles/policies, is unbearably very critical for me. I have failed to find a rational working compromise in the alliance. As such, I have come to the painful decision to resign from both my substantive position and membership of the party forthwith.



I wish you and the party well and thank you very much.



Yours faithfully,



Sindazi Sandy

Member of Central Committee

Economic Planning, Finance and Banking Services





Cc: Vice President /1st DGS

Secretariat