SINDAZI RESIGNS FROM KABIMBA’S ECONOMIC FRONT PARTY
PO Box 33259,
Plot 11256, Chalala Rockfield, Lusaka.
Contact: +260955794442/0965873575 sindazis@gmail.com
4th September, 2024
The President/GS,
Economic Front Party, Godfrey House, Lusaka.
Dear Sir,
Re: Resignation from the Central Committee and the Party
Reference is made to the above captioned matter.
Firstly, I wish to thank you for the confidence that you conferred upon me, evidenced by the many responsibilities/programmes that you assigned me in the Economic Front Party (EF). I specifically thank you for appointing me to the highest organ of the party – the Central Committee in charge of the below stated function.
However, recent developments in the party have given me a personal conviction that the party is no longer going in the direction I envisaged and hoped it would. In my view, the fundamental economic and general governance principles/policies which I believe EF stands for, are no longer tenable in the current setup of the party. EF’s decision to ally with the ruling party – UPND which is directly opposite to EF with regard to the said principles/policies, is unbearably very critical for me. I have failed to find a rational working compromise in the alliance. As such, I have come to the painful decision to resign from both my substantive position and membership of the party forthwith.
I wish you and the party well and thank you very much.
Yours faithfully,
Sindazi Sandy
Member of Central Committee
Economic Planning, Finance and Banking Services
Cc: Vice President /1st DGS
Secretariat
SINDAZI RESIGNS FROM KABIMBA’S ECONOMIC FRONT PARTY