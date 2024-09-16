SINGER AND JACKSON 5 MEMBER TITO JACKSON DEAD AGED 70



Heartbreak for the famous Jackson family as the brother of the late Michael Jackson has passed away aged 70.



Singer Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70.



Known for being part of The Jackson 5 and being the brother of Michael Jackson, Tito is said to have passed away after suffering from a heart attack.



Tito’s longtime friend and former Jackson family manager Steve Manning broke the news to Entertainment Tonight on Monday afternoon.



“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he wrote in the caption.



“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”



Along with Michael, Jermaine and later Randy, Tito, Jackie and Marlon made up The Jackson 5.



The group was formed in 1964 in their hometown of Gary, Indiana, where they entered local talent shows and competitions until they hit the big time. Their hits included I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I’ll Be There, which landed the band four consecutive number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.



CREDIT: Entertainment Tonight