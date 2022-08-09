Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress Eudoxi Yao

Singer, Grand P has been spotted with another woman just 5 months after proposing to his curvy Ivorian girlfriend Eudoxie Yao.

The Guinea singer and Eudoxie had an on-and-off relationship. They broke up in July 2021, with Eudoxie announcing she’s leaving the diminutive singer over alleged infidelity.

Photos of Grand P and the woman he allegedly cheated with later went viral.

However, months later, in March 2022, Grand P proposed to Eudoxie live on TV.

Now, it appears their engagement has been broken off as Grand P was seen with another woman, said to be his new girlfriend.

