Singer John Legend, Wife, Welcome Fourth Child Via Surrogacy

American singer, John Legend, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have welcomed their fourth child, a boy named, Wren Alexander Stevens.

The singer’s wife shared the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Their child was born on June 19 and his middle name was inspired by his surrogate, Alexandra.

Their son’s arrival comes just months after they welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Esti.

Credit: Instagram