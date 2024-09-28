Lana Del Rey tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, 56, on Thursday, September 26, just one month after their romance was revealed.

The couple exchanged vows by the water in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the same bayou where Dufrene operates his popular swamp boat tours.

Photos show the Born To Die hitmaker, 39, being walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant with a floral bouquet in hand.

Singer Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, 56, in shock wedding just one month after debuting romance

Dufrene wore a black suit, white dress shirt and brown leather shoes for their backyard nuptials.

After their vows, Dufrene, a Louisiana native and divorced father-of-three, grabbed onto Lana’s hand as they made their way to the outdoor reception.

The wedding and the reception were held along the public harbor, with countless tables set up under massive white tents on the grass.

Lana’s sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant supported her on her special day.

This is Lana’s first marriage and Dufrene’s second.

The wedding comes just hours after TMZ reported that Lana and her new husband had picked up a marriage license on Monday, September 23.