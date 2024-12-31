Singer Mariah Carey continues to fuel dating rumors with Anderson

Mariah Carey has continued fuelling rumours of her romance with singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak, one-half of the Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic, after they were spotted in Aspen. The pair were seen enjoying dinner together on Sunday, December 29, at a Mediterranean restaurant in the celebrity-favored holiday spot, accompanied by close friends.

Mariah looked stunning in a sleek black dress paired with a statement necklace, while Anderson opted for a classy look with a long gray coat and a stylish hat. Adding fuel to the speculation, Anderson was seen holding Mariah’s hand as they left the restaurant, even helping her into her car—a gesture fans are likely to interpret as romantic.

Sources told TMZ the two dined for a couple of hours and shared intimate moments, with Anderson reportedly kissing Mariah’s hand at the table and the two appearing touchy-feely, with Mariah resting her arm on his chest.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been seen together. They were previously spotted leaving Catch Steak restaurant in a similarly flirty manner. However, insiders have clarified that the duo is not romantically involved, stating that their interactions stem from their collaborative work on new music. The two have reportedly been in the studio together in Aspen during the holiday season.

Mariah, known for her friendly nature, has been seen holding hands with other male friends during outings in Aspen, further suggesting that her dynamic with Anderson might be platonic. Still, their cozy chemistry has left fans buzzing.

Aspen’s chilly weather might have everyone bundling up, but Mariah and Anderson certainly know how to keep things warm—whether it’s for music or simply good company.