Singer Ty2 is now a Pastor after graduating from Deliverance Bible College

Ty 2 graduates from Bible school

After giving his life to Christ and turning around his life, Mwendaweli Mbangweta aka Ty 2, has graduated with a diploma in theology at Deliverance Church Bible College.

He took to his social media to announce the news stating that he had been at Bible College for two years now.

Ty 2 is a renowned artiste known for his hit songs, Smile, Sunshine among many others.

“Thank you Lord for strengthening me.

You started it and will surely see me through it.

Amen,” Ty 2 added.

Kalemba November 20, 2022