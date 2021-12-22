Komando hitmaker Yo-Maps has separated with his record label Kalandanya Music Promotions.

Below is a statement by the record label:

We write this to wish Mr. Elton Mulenga, his family and management team a very warm

Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.



We were truly blessed to have Mr. Elton Mulenga in our music label for a year and it is a

regret that it all has to come to an end. We very much welcome a future opportunity to join

us again. We have been very proud to have Mr. Elton Mulenga( Yo maps) under our label

We are pleased of the things that Mr. Elton Mulenga ( Yo maps) was able to achieve during

the term and appreciate the level of professionalism and dedication that he had.



We take this opportunity to thank him for sharing his brilliant mind with us, He is a very

gifted artist who showed us professionalism and excellent collaboration with the KMP team

and family.

We wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor.

Yours faithfully,

General Manager

Sash Mubanga Makumba