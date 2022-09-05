SINGING IS NICE BUT ONLY IF ITS IN TUNE

By Maiko Zulu

When President Hakainde Hichilema’s Facebook page posted about the IMF interest free loan, I posed a question in the comments asking what the actual conditionalities of the package are and as expected, our brothers and sisters from the praise section where up in arms and all saying everything was already published without posting any links or further information except for the famous “its interest free” chorus. Others even went on to send me unpalatable messages, some boadering on threats in reaction to my question.

Yesterday, a ZNBC news statement monitored on Zambia Reports states that in fact, the Finance Minister Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane said would publish the full details of the IMF package this week. So where is the report the singers where all insulting about?

There is nothing wrong with praising leaders and being seen as a loyal supporter but if you are going to frown at every question without facts then your loyalty is dangerous! That is the same loyalty we saw in the PF era where President Edgar Lungu and the chipani were supreme and above the criticism and the law. You can best describe it as “muzungu anikonde” loyalty which may seem porpoise now but become consequential in the long run. If our leaders are equally comfortable with this kind of blind loyalty then we have a problem as a society.

It’s nice to sing but let’s singin tune. That way we can all dance and celebrate.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised