SINGLE SLAP SENDS WOMAN TO THE GRAVE, ASSAILANT ARRESTED

Police have arrested a suspect in a tragic incident in Choma’s Zambia Compound, where Esnart Daka, a 31-year-old woman, lost her life after reportedly being beaten to death by her deceased husband’s relatives on May 18, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding her demise have led to the arrest of a suspect.

The apprehended individual is Rozah Kabonge, a 32-year-old businesswoman residing in Zambia Compound.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, confirmed that a Warn-and-Caution Statement has been administered to the suspect.

According to Kabonge, she only slapped the deceased.

However, further investigation reveals that at the time of the incident, Esnart Daka was in a sitting position, and the force of the slap caused her head to hit the wall.

Esnart had been accused of playing a role in her husband’s death, which occurred the previous night after an alleged short illness.

