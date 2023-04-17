SINGLE SOURCING EGYPTIAN COMPANY TO SUPPLY DRUGS WORTH $70M SMELLS CORRUPTION – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Monday (April 17, 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the single sourcing of an Egyptian company to supply drugs worth 70 Million Dollars, smells of corruption.

Mr. Mundubile, a PF Presidential Candidate, said the New Dawn Administration which claimed to be fighting corruption, had made it a tradition to use single sourcing as the only mode of procurement.

He said the law was clear on single sourcing and what circumstances must exist before resorting to single sourcing as a mode of procurement.

Mr. Mundubile said one of the circumstances was that a particular procurement should be an urgent one, while the other condition demanded that the product being sourced be uniquely related to the company that was supplying.

He said it was observed that the UPND Administration was single sourcing even when a particular procurement was not of an urgent nature.

Mr. Mundubile said the procurement of fertiliser for the past two years was equally under single sourcing as a mode of procurement.

“We believe that it is because of the corruption in the UPND Administration that they have picked single sourcing as a mode of procurement. We must understand that this is not the first time that Government is procuring drugs,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said there were traditional suppliers of drugs from different countries such as India, Switzerland, China and many others.

“It is therefore, very important that for transparency and accountability purposes, Government should use an international open tender for such procurements. In this particular case, the 70 Million Dollars procurement of drugs from Egypt smells of corruption,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the UPND Administration should note that Zambians would not sit back but begin to interrogate such procurements to safeguard national resources against corruption