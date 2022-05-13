SINKAMBA BACKS CALLS FOR GOVT TO CONSIDER SETTLING KCM MATTER OUT OF COURT

By Chileshe Mwango

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has backed calls by some sections of society for government to consider settling the matter involving the revocation of Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- from Vendetta Resources out of court.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba anticipates that should government allow the matter to be settled in court, it risks being compelled to pay Vendetta Resources up to US$3 billion for the three years the company has not been operating in Zambia.

Mr. Sinkamba said government should desist from listening to people discouraging it from settling the matter out of court with the embattled vendetta resources.

He says even the offers that the company recently offered zambia are just something it wants to use in court to say it offered the country an olive branch for dialogue which it denied.

