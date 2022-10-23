SINKAMBA CALLS FOR SERIOUS REPERCUSSIONS ON INSTITUTIONS AND INDIVIDUALS BREACHING CONSTITUTION WITH IMPUNITY

By Leah Ngoma

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says there is need for the country to start ensuring that institutions and individuals breaching the constitution with impunity are disciplined.

Commenting on the legal battles that characterized the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections held yesterday, Mr Sinkamba says the Kabushi and Kwacha saga cannot be blamed on the constitution but is an indication that the institutions which have been delegated to perform certain functions are not performing very well either in the interpretation of the provisions in the constitution or implementation.

Mr Sinkamba is of the view that the provisions on elections are not complicated but clear and straight forward hence the challenge could be with the institutions mandated to implement them.

He has since suggested that in order to avoid similar confusion in future and a breakdown in constitutional order, the country should ensure punitive actions are taken against people who willfully breach the constitution.

Meanwhile, Development Activist Chanda Mulenga is happy with the peaceful manner in which the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections were conducted which he says is an indication that President Hakainde Hichilema is a respecter of democracy, electoral process and the rule of law.

PHOENIX NEWS