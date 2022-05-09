SINKAMBA SUGGESTS GOVT HANDS OVER BLACK MOUNTAIN TO ZNS

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has recommended that government hands over the black mountain to the Zambia National Service-ZNS to allow for a proper system to sustain operations and resource exploration.

Mr. Sinkamba warns that the continued disorder and discrimination in benefiting at the black mountain has the potential to create long term challenges that may result in arming these groups of youths if left unchecked.

The Green Party leader is of the view that operations must be suspended entirely, the strategy changed and the beneficiaries selection done without discrimination but with priority to youths from the area of operation.

He adds that with one death already recorded, confusions at the black mountain are set to continue without a solution and if not curbed immediately, may become uncontrollable in the near future.

Confusion has continued with the operations at the black mountain with chrome pickers and tipper truck drivers at loggerheads, some youths resorting to climbing on moving trucks to pick material, the latter which recently resulted in a death and subsequent protests.

PHOENIX NEWS