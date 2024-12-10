SINKAMBA WELCOMES RELAUNCH OF THE KCM PLC BUSINESS UNIT



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Leader of the Green Party, Peter Sinkamba says the relaunch of the Konkola Copper Mines PLC business unit will have a significant impact on reviving the mining sector on the Copperbelt.



Mr. Sinkamba says this will also help the country achieve its target of producing 3 million metric tonnes of copper by 2030 if handled properly.



Commenting on the re-launched Konkola Copper Mines business unit operations with a $700 million aimed at boosting copper operations through underground development at the mine, Mr. Sinkamba has told Phoenix News that he expects the mine to maximize on copper production.



He says the mine is also expected to run efficiently and focus on meeting the target of producing 3 million tonnes of copper by the year 2031.



