By Michael Kaluba

The Green Party has disclosed that it is yet to meet with the new dawn government and President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the future of the country’s quest to permit the production and export of cannabis for medicinal and export purposes.

On May 20, 2021, Zambia enacted two laws, the Cannabis Act, 2021 and the Industrial Hemp Act, 2021 to permit the production and export of cannabis for medical and export purposes which Mr. Sinkamba projects to earn the country over $34 billion from sales over the next 3 years.

In an interview, Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has disclosed that the challenge to implement the laws is on the P resident who, by design in the laws, is supposed to designate places for cultivation and that ministers can only sign commencement orders at the head of state’s directive.

Mr. Sinkamba explains that President Hichilema must give direction on the way forward so that the country can begin to benefit from the multi-billion dollars industry.

He adds that the enactment of the cannabis act and industrial hemp act last year meant this was no longer his party’s program but binding laws to the benefit of Zambia and must now be implemented.

PHOENIX NEWS