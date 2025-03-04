SINO METALS DRAGGED TO COURT OVER POLLUTION



Kitwe – 3rd March, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



Panthera Ventures Limited through Muloboka Mwansa Advocates has summoned Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited, ordering the defendant to cease all mining operations.





In a Writ of summons obtained by CIC Press Team, among other things the plaintiff is claiming is; An order for the Defendant to cease all activities that result in the discharge of pollutants and contaminants into the environment, an order for the Defendant to shut down all operations at the tailings containment facility TD15F until comprehensive repairs and upgrades are completed to prevent future leaks, and an order for the Defendant to cease all airborne emissions of pollutants and install air pollution control equipment to ensure compliance with air quality standards.





The plaintiff further claims that Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited’s pollution in the Mwambashi River has caused significant environmental damage, including high levels of heavy metals like copper, manganese and zinc, affecting the main source of water in Kalulushi, thereby causing a water shortage in Kitwe and Kalulushi, adding that the acidic waste from the tailings dam has destroyed crops in several farming fields, making the soil unsuitable for agriculture.





On 18th February, 2025, it was reported that there was a contamination of water and land after acidic effluent had flown into the Mwembeshi river, this was caused by the failure in the tailings containment facility TD15F which resulted in the releasing of acidic waste with heavy metals in the river leading to cut of water supply to residents of Kitwe, Kalulushi and surrounding areas as well as killing of fish, maize and groundnuts.



CIC PRESS TEAM