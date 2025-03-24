SINO METALS TO RESTOCK FISH IN POISONED RIVERS



SINO-Metals Leach Zambia Limited, the mining company that polluted the environment after its tailings dam collapsed has announced its plan to restock the fish which died after rivers were polluted with acidic effluents.





The company has also pledged that it will endeavour to clean up the environment and compensate the farmers whose crops were damaged by the pollution.





The ompany’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mr Martin Amukusana said they were working with government agencies, environmental experts and community representatives to ensure accountability and transparency in addressing the situation



