SINO MINE DAM COLLAPSE DESTROYS OVER 200 FARMERS CROPS IN MWAMBASHI WARD





OVER 200 farmers in Mwambashi Ward of Chambeshi District have had their maize fields destroyed after the Sino Mine Leach Tailings Dam containing acid collapsed.





Anthony Mwape, a farmer, says his 4-hectare piece of land where he produced cabbage, onions, and maize, among other vegetables, has all been burnt.



Mr. Mwape says his produce was ready to be harvested and sold in March, but all hope is lost following the disaster.





Area Councillor Bertha Mulenga has called on farmers to work alongside the District Agricultural Office as they address the situation.





Ms. Mulenga says Sino Mine has pledged to provide food, clean water, and other means of support to the affected farmers.



ZNBC