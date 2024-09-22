Sir Alex Ferguson says he misses his Man Utd job sometimes

Former manager of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson, has revealed that he occasionally misses his managerial role, even 11 years after retiring from his illustrious career.

At 82, Ferguson stepped down from United following the 2012-13 season, having successfully led the team to reclaim the Premier League title from Manchester City.

In a recent interview with the BBC, which was broadcast on Friday, he shared that there are moments when he reflects on his time in charge.

“Yeah, I miss it sometimes,” he said. “I think the first year after retirement, I went to the European final and I said to [his late wife] Cathy: ‘This is what I miss—big games, the European games.’

“So then I went to most of the European finals because I find something I can relate to, something I would liked to have done every day. Because these are the big events that United should always be involved in.”

Sir Alex Ferguson is recognised as the most successful manager in English football, having secured 13 league titles, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, and four League Cups during his tenure at Manchester United.

Since his exit in 2013, the club has faced challenges in achieving both trophies and stability, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and currently Erik ten Hag all having taken the managerial reins at Old Trafford.

This Saturday, United will head to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.