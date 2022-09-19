Sishuwa Hints On Why Mumbi Phiri Is Languishing In Prison

Dr SISHUWA Sishuwa

UNZA Don Sishuwa Sishuwa writes
In opposition, the President of #Zambia was unjustly detained for four months without trial. Hichilema’s arrest came after Mumbi Phiri, a then ruling party official, had demanded that he be charged with treason. In power, his Govt has detained Phiri without trial since February!

