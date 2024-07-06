SISHUWA PREDICTS OPPOSITION VICTORY IN 2026

ZAMBIAN historian and academician Sishuwa Sishuwa says Zambia is likely to experience a forth transfer of power in 2026 if the opposition unites towards a common goal.

Dr. Sishuwa said if opposition parties form a ‘Save Zambia’ coalition and field a common and credible candidate in 2026, the country would experience its fourth transfer of power since 1991.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema appears to be primarily serving two interests, his own and that of external friends with little attention paid to addressing the domestic concerns or needs of the people who put him in office.

Dr. Sishuwa said the change of power in 2026 was inevitable unless Mr. Hichilema changed for the better or took the authoritarian route of imprisoning his main political opponents.

“The UPND remains confident of winning re-election based on the illusion that there is no credible opposition to unseat them, not because they have delivered on their promises,” Dr Sishuwa said.

( Daily Nation Zambia )