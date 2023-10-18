SISHUWA SISHUWA ACCUSES STATE HOUSE OF GAGGING HOT FM RADIO

By Fox Reporter

RESPECTED academician, Sishuwa Sishuwa has accused State House of threatening Hot FM radio for featuring him last week.

According to his tweet, Dr. Sishuwa says State House Communications Expert, Clayson Hamasaka called the radio station and complained against him.

On the programme, during the Hot Breakfast Show anchored by Peter Zulu, Hope Chishala and Cromes, Dr. Sishuwa accused President Hichilema of tribal appointments, failure to fight corruption, abuse of the rule of law and being a puppet of the West among many issues.

He also disclosed the high poverty levels the people of Zambia are experiencing under President Hichilema.

With these revelations, according to Dr. Sishuwa, State House called Hot Fm and threatened them.

Days later, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) wrote to Hot Fm expressing their displeasure with one of the anchored on the programme, a complaint which was rubbished by media owner.

Details in the letters below…

©️ The FOX Newspaper