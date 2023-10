Laura Miti

That Sishuwa says a lot of eyepoppingly imagined, unevidenced stuff is true. The problem, though, isn’t that radio stations give him platforms – he has the right to be heard. It’s that media houses do not have the staff with the knowledge and skills to engage him and show that he is eloquently, but dangerously, lying lots of the time.

I am yet to decide whether his stating the unevidenced (the whole someone, who is generally unnamed, told me) is deliberate or careless.