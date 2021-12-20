‘SISTER’ BEN LOMBE STOPS SELLING BLEACHING LOTIONS

Ben wrote:

Kindly note that I have stopped selling lotion. It has come to my knowledge that I can’t sell the lotion. For all my loyal customers we always seek legal avenues to stay in business.

If at all they ease or allow us to sell lotion I will definitely continue cause the demands for the lotion is quite high. It’s also very costly importing the ingredients from Ghana and these new hurdles make it impossible.

I’m very happy with my customer base and I ask you to continue supporting my business doing the best hair styles in town. We always work hard and find innovative ways to put a smile on our customers face as they look the best.

Thanks for the support and may the Lord above richly bless all of you. Have a good day and week ahead. Compliments of the season.