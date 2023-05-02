SIX CHEAT DEATH AS MOTOR VEHICLE OVERTURNS ALONG NDOLA-KITWE ROAD

SIX people have escaped death after the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and overturned due to over speeding.

The survivors have all been admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) with various injuries.

Copperbelt Province commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the accident happened yesterday along the Ndola-Kitwe dual carriage way at around 15:00 hours after the Airport road junction in Chichele area.

He said the serious injury accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle , due to speed lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Mr Mweemba said involved was a motor vehicle Nissan NP200 registration number BAT 9947, property of mukuru company of kitwe which was extensively damaged.

He said the vehicle was being driven by Albert Chisombo aged 30 of napsa complex Kitwe who sustained a deep cut on the head and suspected internal injuries.

“Also on board were the following passengers: Bwalya Saviour aged 32 of napsa complex Kitwe who sustained shoulder injuries and a cut on the head, Mphande Charity aged 28 of Chamboli in Kitwe who sustained a painful right leg, suspected chest pains and neck, Kinda Martha aged 27 of Macha road kansenshi Ndola who sustained a painful right leg and arm.”

“Chisenga Sandra aged 35 of twibukishe Kitwe who sustained chest pains, Thressa Ngenda aged 32 of twibukishe Kitwe who sustained backache, painful right leg and arm and Mutale Agathar aged 21 of kwacha first in Kitwe who sustained chest pains and backache,” he said.

He said all the victims are admitted to NTH for treatment and next of kin informed.

“The accident happened when the said motor vehicle was being driven along the said road from West to East and in the process the driver Lost control of the vehicle due to speed and over turned on the left side of the road,” he said.