SIX INMATES IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF SITWALA NAWA IN MONGU





Police in Mongu has officially identified and charged 6 inmates with a murder case, who are suspected to have caused the death of Late Sitwala Nawa , namely Mukelabai Namangolwa, mubyaeta mutemwa, nyambe nyambe , wakumelo wamusheke, mwanamung’u lutopu and male juvenile Akapelwa mubukwanu.





Provincial commanding office Chileshe Mukuka disclosed this information when he held the press briefing this morning at his office in Mongu. He further said a police vehicle windows was smashed together with other vehicles which were parked at the police station. The suspects will appear very soon in the court.



BBN