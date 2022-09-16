Siyuni Did Herself A Disservice- John Sangwa

SIYUNYI DID HERSELF A DISSERVICE- SANGWA

By Rhodah Mvula

Constitutional lawyer, John Sangwa, says suspended Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Siyunyi denied herself the right to be defended when she failed to exculpate herself before the Judicial Complaints Commission.

Mr. Sangwa says it was Ms. Siyunyi’s obligation to defend herself because it is her Constitutional right.

He says there is no way, one statutory obligation could override her constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema is obliged to act on the recommendations of the Judicial Complaints Commission as reported to him.

The JCC is expected to convene within 30 days to hear the matter.

Ms. Siyunyi is facing allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence.

On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema suspended the Director of Public Prosecution (dopmk)(, Mrs. Lillian Siyunyi from her duties.