Skeletons in the PF closet

By Alfred Chioza

Whose skeletons are in the PF closet?

Literally, every PF political heavy weight has a skeleton in the PF CLOSET. To conceal the presence of these skeletons, the PF leadership are engaging in rhetoric intended to divert Zambians’ attention from their wrong doings whilst they were in power and engaged in corruption and thieving.

I get pleasantly surprised that even those I thought were intellectually smart; don’t differentiate between corruption and dictatorship, or is it reflective of forged and corruptly acquired educational certificates? By the way, forging educational qualifications is a sophisticated form of corruption too – let the nation have an indaba and prescribe solutions over those who have fake qualifications. They are known and can’t hide – let’s name and shame them!

If the investigative wings nab PF thieves, their cronies, corrupt characters or their proxies, hired by PF to hurl unprintable insults at President Hakainde Hichilema (HH). When these are per law detained, it would surprise even kindergarten kids when big wigs in PF claim that government is dictatorial! Exposing them has absolutely NOTHING to do with DICTATORSHIP mwe bantu! Perhaps we must challenge the PF leadership and intellectuals to define DICTATORSHIP/CORRUPTION. For God’s sake, corrupt thieves have nothing to do with democracy.

What has democracy got to do with some known political party presidents who thrive by being contracted to insult UPND at a fee? What has democracy got to do when a thief who stole GRZ resources is detained? Or when their property is forfeited to the State – the property which is reasonably believed to have been acquired through corruption? Bembas have a very instructive saying that insoni e buntu (a normal human being should be ashamed of their failures). You can only be human if one has a sense of self-introspection. It’s best to shut up if you have nothing to say in defence of your recklessness when you were in Power. That’s political nonsense! Must I school you in the examples of corruption?



The entire PF secretariat was on Zesco payroll. You will be made to pay back that money to Zesco on the reckoning day which is surely coming! The true cost of the controversial presidential jet is now known -where the hell did $600 million which was paid come from? Who pocketed the excess monies? The actual cost of embassy building in Ankara, Turkey was established; why did government agents pay more? Who pocketed the excess monies? When the culprits are arrested and brought to book would any sensible senior PF person call this DICTATORSHIP? Could this be attributed to sheer ignorance or trying to play smart with the forged certificates these leaders have amassed?

How can one PF leader declare that when he leaves office government shouldn’t build him a house like all his predecessors? To the annoyance of most Zambians, the man is squatting in GRZ-rented house! I’m sure he’s quietly negotiating to have a house built for him. Could this be attributed to memory loss or induced by too much alcohol intake? Imagine such contradictory leadership is what Zambians have been putting up with! Are these the leaders Zambians want back in 2026? Ati “alebwelelapo“ – PF will come back in 2026, “uku, e kutumpa!”



Trump has been indicted and lumped with 34 felonies, including $130,000 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to buy silence from a porn star with who he had sexual relationships during the 2026 election. In Zambia the leader who gave women millions of dollars, NOT thousands, is enjoying immunity. The same leader who empowered his children with millions of stolen dollars to buy property, land, motor vehicles, mansions on mountain tops; if the law visits him like what happened to Trump, will PF call this dictatorship? Americans call these felonies. Unfortunately, those with “Matero degrees” it’s DICTATORSHIP- quite surreal!



Since some PF leaders have rented educational certificates, let’s try to define DICTATORSHIP together: ‘’Form of government by one person or group of likeminded thugs without constitutional limitations.’’ Is PF government hand in glove with the above definition?

Remember how a Lusaka province minister would go and whip people who refused to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Peaceful demonstrators were shot dead – remember Nsama the prosecutor who was shot dead whilst taking breakfast near Cabinet Office where UPND activists were holding a peaceful demonstration. UPND funeral processions whose mourners were brutally attacked and beaten by PF thugs at the Memorial Park cemetery! PF cadres collected money from city bus stops; this deprived the Lusaka City Council of revenue. Bus stops countrywide tasted the wrath of PF cadres. Soweto market was under the control of vicious cadres bearing ranks of Generals! Isn’t this a glimpse of PF dictatorship?

Police were completely stripped of powers of policing! Wasn’t Lusaka Central Police raided by PF thugs who beat officers? Guns and cellphones were stolen. One notorious PF thug urinated in the mouth of a well-known journalist. Another known PF cadre spat in the face of a policeman at a district police post. If this wasn’t dictatorship, what was it? Does UPND engage in such lawlessness to be called dictatorial? Does the former PF secretary general know the difference between corruption, criminality and dictatorship? If a combined investigative team of police, Office of the President and the Financial Intelligence Centre visited him to investigate the suspicious acquisition of his ultra-modern Chicken Run; would he accuse the security wings of undemocratic tendencies? Indeed, if education is expensive, try ignorance!- The mast