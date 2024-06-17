SKILLED AND PASSIONATE FEMALE DRIVER ABRAH MILAMBO TAKES THE WHEEL IN A UBZ BUS

A few days ago, United Bus Company Zambia (2020) Limited announced the addition of Abrah Milambo to their team of drivers. This makes her the company’s first female driver. At the start of one of her recent trips, she recieved many cheers from onlookers as she left the station driving a UBZ bus.

This milestone marks a significant step towards gender diversity in the transportation industry, which is a traditionally male dominated field.

Abrah Milambo has joined UBZ with a wealth of driving experience and she has a great passion for driving. Her exceptional skills and dedication to her craft have been highlighted as making her a standout addition to the team.

UBZ stated that by welcoming Abrah, they are setting a powerful example in the industry, showing that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s passion.

As Abrah takes the wheel, she continues to inspire many and pave the way for more women to pursue careers in the transportation sector.

With the vast experience you have my sister show them that you are coming from the big industry for reel men, sitting on 22 wheels it wasn’t a jock. We are so happy for you, hoping that our first lady and other ladies out there should join also. You have our support.

Wishing you all the best