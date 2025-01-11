Skomota Raises Eyebrows After Kissing Another Man At A Club

Skomota has found himself trending again after he was caught on video kissing another man at a club.

Limpopo-born Skomota quickly became an internet sensation after he won the lottery. He quickly started trending as he was in clubs, dancing and spending his winnings.

Due to the amount of publicity he was given, the now socialite is caught on camera doing all kinds of things. Events usually book him to attract patrons because of his huge fan base.



Skomota was spotted at a club kissing another man

A video posted on Facebook by a page named Skomota Ngwana Sesi shows the social media sensation kissing another man on the lips. In the video, a patron at the club greets Skomota; from the looks of things, they are familiar with each other.

When the man approached for a hug, Skomota hugged and kissed him. He looked excited to see the patron hugging and talking to him.

The unknown man called Skomota to what seemed like his table, saying, ‘Follow me’.

The video ends with Skomota following the man.