Sky Hero in Mexico: Man arrested for opening plane door and walking on wing

A man was arrested after he defiantly stormed out of an airplane’s emergency exit and walked out onto the wing after a four-hour delay at the Mexico City airport — but other passengers say he saved their lives. With the plane stuck without air conditioning or water, the frustrated traveler opened the emergency door and walked onto the wing.

Although the Mexico International Airport assured no harm was done, the passenger was promptly handed over to the police. Surprisingly, fellow passengers rallied behind him, claiming he acted for everyone’s protection, citing the perilous conditions caused by the prolonged delay and lack of ventilation. A handwritten note from passengers circulated on social media, with passengers expressing gratitude, asserting, “He saved our lives.”