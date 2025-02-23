Slapdee and Bana Nandi Divorce!

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram, Bana Nandi has shared the news of her separation from rapper and businessman Slapdee. The couple, who had been together for some time, have decided to go their separate ways.

Using her instagram handle yours_Rakgadi she opened up, saying: “Never met anyone that has gone into marriage with the intention of divorcing. We all get married in hopes to grow old with our loved ones.

Life happens and we then take a different path. Me and @slapdee have both decided to go our separate ways because life has happened and it’s beyond our control. As I navigate life as a single mum of 2 now, I’d really appreciate if everyone respected this decision we have made. I wish him all the best as he moves on with his life.”

The announcement comes as a surprise to many fans, but the message shows a mature acceptance of their circumstances. The couple, who share two children, have asked for privacy and respect during this difficult time.

