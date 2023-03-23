Slapdee To Speak At Africa Business Conference at Harvard University

Slapdee TO SPEAK AT AFRICA BUSINESS CONFERENCE.

Mwila Musonda aka Slapdee will be speaking to Harvard University, Centre for African Studies students that will host the Africa Business Conference.

The HBS Africa Business Conference is the largest student-run African conference in the world today.

It is held annually over the past 24 years, the conference hosts leaders and experts on Africa to discuss the state of and opportunities across the continent.

This year, they are both celebrating 25 years of the conference and exploring Africa’s next chapter under the theme: “Africa Accelerated: Leaps and Bounds into the Next Decade.”

This Silver Jubilee Conference will be hosted on the Harvard Business School campus on March 24 and 25, 2023.



The agenda is said to comprise a range of keynote addresses identifying opportunities for the continent, more than 25 panel discussions focused on specific sectors, a New Venture Competition, networking events and a soiree.