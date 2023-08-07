Sleepover ends badly as woman smashes lover’s window demanding money for ‘morning-after’ pill

A NIGHT of intimacy ended badly after a Chinhoyi woman damaged a window pane to her lover’s house for refusing to give her money to buy a contraceptive pill.

Accused person, Nyasha Ziyambi (29) of Gunhill suburb, Chinhoyi last week appeared before Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki charged with malicious damage to property.

She was sentenced to five months in prison, which wholly suspended sentence on condition she restitutes US$63 on or before August 25, 2023 at Clerk of Court.

In passing sentence, the presiding magistrate said Ziyambi was fully aware that when she threw a brick towards the house such serious damage could occur and she had no right to do so.

In mitigation, the single mother of one pleaded with court for leniency arguing she was sole keeper of her minor child. She also pledged to compensate for the damaged window.

State case was that sometime last month, Ziyambi slept over at her lover’s house and had unprotected sex with complainant.

Inorder to prevent pregnancy she demanded money for a “morning after” contraception pill, but complainant refused to comply.

This angered Ziyambi who went outside, armed herself with a brick before smashing a window pane to complainant’s house.

Marceline Mudzongo prosecuted.