🔰Breaking News: Slovakia Officially Halts All Military and Financial Aid to Ukraine🇸🇰⚡🇺🇦



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that Slovakia will no longer provide military or financial assistance to Ukraine, advocating instead for an immediate ceasefire and the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.





This decision marks a significant shift in Slovakia’s stance. Upon taking office in October 2023, Fico had already declared an end to military aid, limiting support to humanitarian assistance. However, the latest announcement completely halts both military and financial aid, aligning with his calls for peace negotiations rather than prolonged conflict.





Fico’s policies have sparked massive protests in Slovakia, with tens of thousands demonstrating against his pro-Russia stance and foreign policy direction. Critics warn that the decision could isolate Slovakia within the European Union and NATO.





Additionally, Fico has raised concerns about a potential gas crisis, as Ukraine has refused to extend its natural gas transit agreement with Russia—a crucial supply route for Slovakia.



Source: AP News, Reuters, Euronews, and English Sun.