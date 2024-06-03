By Koswe

SLOWLY GETTING FORMATTED: LUNGU AGREES THAT HH IS COMMANDER IN CHIEF OF THE DEFENCE FORCES BUT TELLS HIM TO STOP THE “NONSENSE”

In a rare turn of formatting a phone engulfed with trojan viruses that don’t feel any form of change, UKWA group leader Edgar Lungu has confessed that he had thugs when he was President who committed a lot of crimes.

And unexpectedly, Lungu has for the first time while looking down addressed Hakainde Hichilema as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces in Zambia.

However Lungu tells Hichilema to stop what he calls “NONSENSE”.

Lungu calls himself a sly snake and even his address must be carefully studied by those who know him inside and outside and fully understand political science.

During his time as President of Zambia, Lungu during the day pretend like a harmless snake but later unleash his thugs on the opposition and especially UPND.

The State security wings must continue curbing crimes including those committed in the past.

If PF thugs continue roaming around, they will make it difficult for the UPND government to government as they have already proved that they are ready to use anything and anyone at their disposal to cause havoc.