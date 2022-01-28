Chilufya Tayali

SMALL BODY BUT BIG SPIRIT, I CONFRONTED BOWMAN LUSAMBO

I almost beat up Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo in Kabwata for being negligent of his children and lying that he bought a ticket for me to go and marry in Ethiopia.

Anyway I will beat him together with the entire PF through the ballot on 3rd February, please vote for me.

BA-KABWATA NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!