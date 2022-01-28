Chilufya Tayali
SMALL BODY BUT BIG SPIRIT, I CONFRONTED BOWMAN LUSAMBO
I almost beat up Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo in Kabwata for being negligent of his children and lying that he bought a ticket for me to go and marry in Ethiopia.
Anyway I will beat him together with the entire PF through the ballot on 3rd February, please vote for me.
BA-KABWATA NDIMUNTU WENU!
TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!
LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!
Zambia politics is now becoming entertainment. I don’t want to laugh, I preserve my laughter for another day.
At least mwafwala ko ama Masks, you are even breathing directly into each other’s bare Nostrils without masking, what type of Leaders are you, atase, No wonder!