‘SMALL SCALE FARMER’ PHRASE NOT GOOD – MUBITA

A concerned farmer in Mazabuka has asked government to consider dropping the name “Small Scale Farmer,” saying it encourages a dependency syndrome on government.

Speaking at the familiarization tour of the Mazabuka Livestock Service Center by a Parliamentary Committee on agriculture, Semba Mubita, further noted that the name is demotivating to farmers.

Semba stated that the name gives an impression that a farmer can not upscale their capacity, hence keeping them at the base of production with lowly yields and livestock.

He noted the need to motivate every farmer regardless of their current production levels as a way of reducing dependency on government aid to grow their undertaking.

And Mazabuka based Commercial Farmer, Guy Robinson, has equally supported calls to stop referring to some farmers as inferior, saying doing so promotes segregation.

