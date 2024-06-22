SMEAR CAMPAIGN OR GUTTER JOURNALISM? CASE OF ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL

Today June 21, 2024, the Zambia Daily Mail published an article with the headline ‘Lungu Named in Swazi Money ring’, alleging that former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was under investigation for corrupt activities. However, within hours, the newspaper retracted the article, citing that the story was not confirmed or lack of evidence.

This incident raises serious concerns about the ethics and standards of journalism in Zambia especially at Zambia Daily Mail. And this is not the first and it appears that the article was published without proper fact-checking or verification, damaging the reputation of the former President and undermining the integrity of the office he held for seven years.

The hasty retraction of the article suggests that the newspaper may have succumbed to political pressure or agenda-driven reporting. This not only harms the credibility of the Zambia Daily Mail but also erodes public trust in the media.

We in the United Liberal Party (ULP) wish to urge the publishers to practice responsible and investigative journalism, ensuring that facts are verified before publication. The media plays a crucial role in holding those in power accountable, but it must do so with integrity and objectivity.

The people of Zambia deserve better. We expect truthful reporting, not smear campaigns disguised as journalism.

CHISALA KASAKULA

VICE PRESIDENT

UNITED LIBERAL PARTY