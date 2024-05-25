‘Smiling’ Kenya president roasted over photo he shared seated at Joe Biden’s desk

Kenya president William Ruto is under fire on social media over one of the photos he shared on Facebook of his visit to the White House.

Ruto, his wife Rachel and a delegation of about 30 others are in Washington DC as part of an official state visit.

He shared photos of his extensive engagement at the White House (May 23), with formal and informal meetings with host Joe Biden and American First Lady Jill.

In photos of what was a tour of the White House, Ruto shared an image where he was seated on Biden’s brown leather chair behind a desk in the American president’s office.

Ruto spots a grin as does Biden who is standing behind the chair.

The particular photo has led to veiled and direct attacks on Ruto’s person by Kenyans and people across Africa.

@SonOfKisumu posted on X: “Say what you want about Raila but President Joe Biden will not have treated him the way he treated Ruto like a child excited to be in his boss’s office & chair. Ruto has always been shameless. He has no political standards.”

Aaron Barmer (@_AaronBarmer) cued in: “Excuse me, but the US is more or less patting Kenya on the head with these pledged sums, no?

“This is the country the US wants to do most of the dirty work in Haiti; it doesn’t seem like Biden is offering that much in return. I mean, it’s nice Ruto got to sit in Biden’s chair.”

Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) wrote: “Kenya’s President William Ruto photo op with Joe Biden. Have American Presidents done with other heads of state in their chair? I have seen kids, maybe a celebrity (?), but not this.”