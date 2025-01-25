SMOKE ALARM TRIGGERS EVACUATION AT MAINA SOKO MEDICAL CENTRE

January 24, 2025

MAINA Soko Medical Centre says it today experienced an automatic smoke alarm activation, prompting the evacuation of all patients and staff to the fire assembly point as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant, Brigadier General Levy Muchemwa, disclosed that data from the monitoring system in the control room indicated smoke detection in the kitchen building and the renal unit.

He stated that a team of engineers and fire safety officers conducted a thorough assessment of all departments, with special focus on the two flagged areas.

Dr Muchemwa revealed that preliminary findings suggest the smoke may have been caused by someone smoking outside near a window of the changing room in Building Two.

He confirmed that no fire was detected in any of the buildings.

“We are pleased to report that all patients were safely evacuated and have since been returned to their wards without incident or injury,” Dr Muchemwa said.

He added that normal operations have resumed, and friends and relatives are now able to visit their loved ones.

Mwebantu