SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – ARTHUR WINA



Arthur Nutuluti Lubinda Wina, Secretary and Chief Representative of Northern Rhodesia’s United National Independence Party (UNIP) in the United States, seen here in the United States on 12th December, 1960.



At the time of his appointment, he was pursuing a Master of Education (MEd.) degree at the University of California.



He went on to become Zambia’s First Finance Minister at Independence in October, 1964 aged 35.



On his return to Northern Rhodesia from the U.S. in 1962, he served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance in the UNIP-ANC coalition government of Northern Rhodesia.



(Contribution by Eugene Makai)